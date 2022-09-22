Expand / Collapse search
This is the Democrats' purpose behind police funding bills: Byron York

The Fox News contributor reacts to police funding bills

Republicans think public perception of Democrats and crime is 'set in stone': Byron York

Republicans think public perception of Democrats and crime is 'set in stone': Byron York

Fox News contributor Byron York reacts to the police funding bills amid a nationwide crime wave on the 'Special Report' All-Star panel.

Fox News contributor Byron York revealed the Democratic purpose of the police funding bills Thursday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: DEMOCRATS BATTLE CRIME AS PRESSING ISSUE HEADING INTO MIDTERMS

YORK: These were four messaging bills. That was the whole purpose of them - to fight the idea that Democrats are soft on crime when in fact, many of them actually are soft on crime. Now, not all the measures were that way. One of them got 150 Republican votes - the one to give more money to smaller police departments. But others had kind of standard Democratic ideas, like sending mental health professionals to crime scenes as opposed to police officers. And the idea is Democrats can go on the campaign trail and say, "I voted to fund the police, not defund the police." Republicans are not at all worried about this because they think the whole perception - the public's perception of the Democrats and crime - is set in stone. 

