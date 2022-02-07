Expand / Collapse search
Pete Hegseth: New Jersey lifting school mask mandate is 'political,' not based on science

Says Democrats are worried about the midterms, voter backlash to masks in schools

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Pete Hegseth says New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is ending the state's school mask mandate because Democrats are worried about the midterm elections.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth reacted Monday to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's decision to strip mask mandates for schools. Hegseth said on "The Faulkner Focus" Democrats are seeing becoming concerned as poll numbers continue to drop ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

PRO-MASK DEMOCRATS KEEP GETTING CAUGHT MASKLESS

PETE HEGSETH: The reason Phil Murphy is getting rid of that mandate is not because he's suddenly following the science. The science tells him it's OK. We've known that for over a year. As you pointed out, he's doing it because, and you're going to hear more and more of this, Democrats are worried about the midterms, their majorities in the House and the Senate. Joe Biden promised a return to normal, and you're going to see governors and others attempt to create that return to normal not because of science, but because of politics. Phil Murphy knows how unpopular it is. He's going to say here, to you, the masses, here's your crumbs. Take off the mask to now elect us again. So the next time there's a variant, we can throw a mask back on your kids. So it's cynical, but it's true. 

