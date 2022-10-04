Democrats’ midterm troubles in Nevada could mirror nationwide issues as economy bolsters GOP: New York Times

A Monday New York Times article declared Democratic Party challenges in Nevada could mirror issues the left face nationwide as inflation and the economy overshadow "nearly every other concern" ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Politics reporter Jennifer Medina and congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman penned the article headlined, "Democrats’ Troubles in Nevada Are a Microcosm of Nationwide Headwinds," that noted "inflation and a rocky economy are bolstering Republicans" in their races against incumbent Democrats.

"The Culinary Workers Union members who are knocking on doors to get out the vote are on the cursed-at front lines of the Democratic Party’s midterm battle. Most voters do not open their doors. And when some do answer, the canvassers might wish they hadn’t," the Times reporters wrote before quoting a voter who said, "You think I am going to vote for those Democrats after all they’ve done to ruin the economy?"

The Times spoke to other Nevada residents with similar feelings.

"Democrats in Nevada are facing potential losses up and down the ballot in November and bracing for a seismic shift that could help Republicans win control of both houses of Congress. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto remains one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents in the country. Gov. Steve Sisolak is fighting his most formidable challenger yet. And the state’s three House Democrats could all lose their seats," the Times reported.

"The Democratic juggernaut built by former Senator Harry M. Reid is on its heels, staring down the most significant spate of losses in more than a decade," the paper continued. "The party had in recent years relied on the state’s changing demographics, capitalizing on the workers who flocked there in search of an attainable path to middle-class dreams. But Nevada Democrats are learning that demographics alone are not destiny."

Medina and Weisman then declared, "The vulnerabilities in Nevada reflect Democrats’ challenges nationwide, most acutely in the West. Worries over inflation and the economy overshadow nearly every other concern, particularly for the working-class and Latino voters the party has long counted on. And Republicans believe that voters blame the Democrats in power for the dour economic outlook."

The Gray Lady noted the economy is "the most challenging hurdle for Democrats this year" but it’s not the only concern.

"Even the most fervent Democratic backers acknowledge the steep challenges at a time when many people are still struggling to pay for basic needs, such as rent, gas and groceries. Both parties are trying to attract the state’s working-class voters, who are less affluent and less likely to hold college degrees than in many other swing states," the Times reported.

The article then notes that "national Democratic groups are preparing a rescue mission" with a planned marketing blitz to attract both English and Spanish-speaking voters.