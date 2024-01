Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine told "America's Newsroom" Thursday that Hunter Biden's surprise appearance at his House contempt hearing was a "reality show" backed by Democrats as the 2024 presidential campaign heats up. Devine noted the presence of a film crew working on a reported documentary about the president's son.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT, JUDICIARY TO CONSIDER RESOLUTION RECOMMENDING HUNTER BIDEN BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS

MIRANDA DEVINE: Kevin Morris is known by Hunter Biden's friends as his new ‘sugar brother’ because Kevin Morris is a very wealthy lawyer, made his fortune in Hollywood from representing the "South Park" people. And he has spent millions of dollars, 2.8 million repaying the IRS for Hunter Biden and several million more, basically funding his lavish lifestyle, buying almost a million dollars of his so-called paintings. And Kevin Morris is also making a documentary about Hunter. And so you may have noticed yesterday that there was an unusual camera that came into the hearing room. And that was because Kevin Morris has this film crew following Hunter wherever he goes. And so really, you have to see yesterday as just a reality show. It was made for this movie and I'm not sure that it's a very clever move other than sort of seizing the moment and making Hunter look like the sort of anti-hero of his own imagination. And it certainly grabbed the attention of the public and the media. How that helps Joe Biden in his re-election campaign is a mystery, but obviously he mustn't mind because the Democrats were helping Hunter Biden pull this stunt yesterday.

The House Oversight Committee and the House Judiciary Committee passed resolutions to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena as part of the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden, setting up a full vote on the House floor in the coming days that would recommend the first son for prosecution.

The vote by the House Judiciary Committee was 23-14.

The House Oversight Committee vote was 25-21.

Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at the House Oversight Committee markup with his attorneys Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris.

Hunter Biden, ahead of his subpoenaed deposition on Dec. 13, had offered to testify publicly. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, rejected his request, stressing that the first son would not have special treatment and pointed to the dozens of other witnesses that have appeared, as compelled, for their interviews and depositions.

Comer and Jordan vowed to release the transcript of Hunter Biden’s deposition.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.