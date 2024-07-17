Just days after Biden's 'unity' speech, wheels are already coming off the tolerance mobile

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the immediate aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, we were assured that we would see a kinder, and gentler version of the left. Less than a week later, the wheels are already falling off the unity-mobile.

On Tuesday, Joe Biden told the NAACP that Trump and Republicans want to "deny you freedom, the freedom to vote." It was a flashback to 2016 Joe who told Black voters that Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney wanted to put Black people back in chains.

That’s what he said about Romney… arguably the most centrist and dull politician in America, so don’t buy this nonsense about the unique threat of Donald Trump, the left would call Mr. Rogers a racist if he had a R after his name.

Meanwhile, in every interview the president does, including his lackluster and frankly sad sit down with NBC’s Lester Holt on Monday, he repeats the lie that Trump called Nazis very fine people, when anyone with clear ears and honest lips acknowledges that was referring to the debate over confederate statues, not the tiki torch white supremacists.

Then there’s Kamala. Offering not a shred of evidence, Vice President Harris released a video on Wednesday in which she said Trump’s V.P. pick JD Vance "will be loyal only to Trump, not to our country," in other words accusing him of treason, and added that he is pushing, "an extreme agenda.

Of course, the reason that Biden and Harris feel free to flaunt these falsehoods is that the lapdog media refuses to call them out on it. In fact, they often repeat the lies themselves. They just can’t help themselves.

Just look at what ABC’s George Stephanopoulos said, only one day after Trump was nearly killed on the stump: "President Trump and his supporters have contributed to this violent rhetoric." It is quite a thing to blame a man for getting shot in the head.

Not to be outdone, MSNBC’s Joy Reid blamed Trump for violent rhetoric but also said, "I think about the people who tried to vote in Arizona when men with long guns were standing outside of the polling places to send them a message: if you don't vote the right way, I'm here with this gun."

Of course, back in 2008 when the Black Panthers stood outside a Philadelphia polling place with Billy clubs screaming racial slurs at White people, the left thought it was just patriotic civic engagement.

The Lincoln Project, a hive of stupidity and villainy, composed of former Republicans with brains broken by Trump, are still running videos comparing the former president to Hitler. The killing of husband and father Corey Comperatore at Saturday’s Pennsylvania rally seems to mean nothing to them.

The first step to recovery in any area of life is to admit you have a problem, and it does seem that Democrats and the looney loony media have admitted to a problem. But the problem isn’t political violence, the problem is that Joe Biden’s chances at victory are sinking faster than a Steve Carlton slider.

Make no mistake, if the Democrats thought Joe had a path to the White House that didn’t involve lying about Trump and his voters and painting them as evil racists then they would take it, but it just doesn’t exist.

For about 5 minutes, we heard that the one-time party of Jefferson and Jackson was going to switch to a softer economic message, then the party faithful remembered that the average American voter knows exactly how much better their financial well-being was under Trump.

There is only one way that the Democrats will slow their march towards bitter division in America and that is for the voters to punish these cynical antics, to let them know that if they risk destroying America and getting citizens killed over politics, they will wind up in a cold and bitter political wilderness.

One of the greatest ways to test if one is worthy of power is whether retaining that power is more important than using it for the betterment of society and the people. Right now, Democrats are failing that test and with deadly consequences.

No, there will be no softening of the left’s rhetoric, at least not in this election cycle. It will be up to the voters to decide if, after November, the Democrats learn that they need to find a new tactic.

