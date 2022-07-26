Expand / Collapse search
Democrats have 'completely destroyed' US in every way 'by every metric possible': Lara Trump

Lara Trump urged Republicans to vote in midterm elections

What is the White House focusing on?

What is the White House focusing on?

Fox News contributor Lara Trump reveals the many failures and shortcomings of the Biden administration and where its priorities lie on 'Hannity.'

Fox News contributor Lara Trump asserted that Democrats have "completely destroyed this country on every front and by every metric possible" Tuesday on "Hannity."

RECESSION WATCH: MORE AMERICANS STRUGGLING TO PAY THEIR BILLS, CENSUS BUREAU REPORTS

LARA TRUMP: What have the Democrats contributed in any way to Americans that has been positive? They have completely destroyed this country on every front and by every metric possible. So maybe this is all a distraction technique. Hold these cozy little functions at the White House and talk about pronouns in an effort to distract Americans from the reality of their everyday situation, which is dire for most people at this point. But I do want to remind people of one thing: As bad as the Democrats have been and as confident, I think, as Republicans are heading into these midterms, we can never take anything for granted. We have to make sure that people get out and vote and make sure you are voting for the right people.

