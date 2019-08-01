Greg Gutfeld: Here's the Democrat who stood out at debates among a pack of radical progressives

"The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld said one Democrat stood out above all others in Detroit Wednesday during the 2020 presidential debate, crediting Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, R-Hawaii., with hammering Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on key issues.

"I'd say the most memorable would be Tulsi," he said on "The Five" Thursday. "She Kamala-ed Kamala. If Joe Biden was Tonya Harding, Tulsi was Sean Eckhardt -- just hitting Kamala in the knee, who's basically Nancy Kerrigan. It was the most memorable thing."

Gutfeld also joked with fellow co-host Juan Williams about Gabbard's all-white ensemble, before saying the current field of candidates makes former President Barack Obama look like Republican.

BERNIE SANDERS WON'T SAY IF HE STRUCK DEAL WITH ELIZABETH WARREN TO AVOID EACH OTHER DURING DEBATE

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't like the audience reaction to things because they react to what is interesting or exciting and not what is important. So when somebody zings somebody you get this -- like the Kool-aid line that Cory [Booker] used, wasn't that creative or interesting -- but it felt like it needed applause," he said.

"In 2009, President Obama was seen as a Progressive hero, ten years later he's now considered a Republican. And ObamaCare is a right-wing plot, but the attacks on Obama reflect in actual fact, that Trump's only been president for three years. The major problems that they're discussing, whether it's immigration or health care, and let's talk deficits and drugs -- it's been decades. So it just seems like maybe they're right, that they have to talk about it. They have to go past Trump. He's only been there for three years, not even that."