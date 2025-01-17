Democratic lawmakers pen letter accusing Meta, OpenAI, Google and more of trying to 'buy favor' with Trump

Democratic lawmakers have penned a letter accusing Big Tech companies and leaders of engaging in an "effort to influence and sway" the incoming administration following substantial donations to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund.

The letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, was distributed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Michael Bennet to Amazon, Apple, Google, OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft and Uber.

"Big Tech companies have come under increased scrutiny from federal regulators for antitrust violations, violations of privacy, and harms to workers, consumers, and competition. At the same time, lawmakers in both parties have voiced support for regulating tech platforms, in recognition that there is currently no comprehensive set of rules for the tech sector," the letter states.

BIDEN WARNS OF 'ULTRA-WEALTHY' 'OLIGARCHY' DESPITE ACCEPTING DONATIONS FROM DEM MEGA-DONORS

"We are concerned that your company and other Big Tech donors are using your massive contributions to the inaugural fund to cozy up to the incoming Trump administration in an effort to avoid scrutiny, limit regulation, and buy favor," the document continues.

Warren and Bennet claim these donations "raise questions about corruption and the influence of corporate money on the Trump administration, and Congress and the public deserve answers."

The letter asks the mentioned companies to answer questions by January 31 about these contributions, including the rationale behind them and what kinds of communications were made to the Trump team.

JASON ALDEAN, KID ROCK JOIN CARRIE UNDERWOOD AT TRUMP INAUGURATION EVENTS

"Funny, they never sent me one of these for contributing to Democrats," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted in response to the letter.

Altman noted that his $1 million donation to the inaugural fund was a personal contribution, and he was confused about the document's details, considering his company had no part in the decision.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, an OpenAI spokesperson said, "Sam believes that President Trump will lead our country during a pivotal moment for AI and American innovation and looks forward to working with him and his administration."

TRUMP INAUGURATION GUEST LIST INCLUDES TECH TITANS MARK ZUCKERBERG, JEFF BEZOS, ELON MUSK

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Uber donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.

Apple CEO Tim Cook personally donated $1 million to the fund.

Many of these tech company leaders are expected to attend Trump's inauguration.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Uber for comments.