Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Democratic lawmaker pushes back on CNN host questioning Biden's health: 'Have we talked about it enough?'

Dingell called on the press to talk more about Trump

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Debbie Dingell pushes back on CNN host questioning why Biden didn't talk about his health in national address Video

Rep. Debbie Dingell pushes back on CNN host questioning why Biden didn't talk about his health in national address

Rep. Debbie Dingell pushed back on CNN host Kasie Hunt on Thursday after Hunt wondered why President Biden didn't address his health in his address to the nation on Wednesday.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., pushed back on CNN host Kasie Hunt during an interview on Thursday when she questioned why President Biden didn't talk about his health or age during his address to the nation. 

"Can I ask a question? Have we talked about it enough? I mean, the country knows that happened. They saw it play out in real time. He made it clear that he thought he could still serve, but he wanted to bring the party together. I am not somebody who appreciated the circular firing squad the last three weeks. I think there are ways to communicate things to people without doing it in some of the ways that were done," Dingell said. 

Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday night from the Oval Office and said he planned to serve out the rest of his term. 

"Will the press ever stop criticizing? And when are we going to start doing a little more on Donald Trump? I think it was a very poignant evening. He talked about what was ahead, what we needed to do, why he was doing it, and here we are," Dingell continued.

Rep. Debbie Dingell

Rep. Debbie Dingell pushed back on CNN host Kasie Hunt on Thursday, claiming that they've talked about President Biden's health enough. (Screenshot/CNN)

BIDEN ENDS BID FOR SECOND TERM IN WHITE HOUSE AS HE DROPS OUT OF HIS 2024 REMATCH WITH TRUMP

"I think he laid out very clearly what the future is. It‘s the difference between hope and hate, unity and division. And I hope everybody in America heard that I think he laid that out. He clearly passed the torch, clearly also, six more months of his presidency, a lot of work to be done. This isn‘t a goodbye yet, folks," Dingell said.

Biden praised Vice President Harris during his address and told voters that the election was up to the American people.

"In just a few months, the American people will choose the course of America’s future. I made my choice. I’ve made my views known," Biden said from the White House. "I would like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She is experienced, she is tough, she is capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country."

Biden quickly endorsed Harris after he announced he was dropping out of the race in a letter posted to social media.

Joe Biden stepping off of Air Force One

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Wednesday, July 17, 2024.  (Susan Walsh/AP)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It's the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There's also a time and place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now," Biden added.

The president also said he would be calling for "Supreme Court reform."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the debate, the president faced mounting pressure from prominent members of his party, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to drop out of the race. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.