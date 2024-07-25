Democratic lawmaker pushes back on CNN host questioning Biden's health: 'Have we talked about it enough?'

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., pushed back on CNN host Kasie Hunt during an interview on Thursday when she questioned why President Biden didn't talk about his health or age during his address to the nation.

"Can I ask a question? Have we talked about it enough? I mean, the country knows that happened. They saw it play out in real time. He made it clear that he thought he could still serve, but he wanted to bring the party together. I am not somebody who appreciated the circular firing squad the last three weeks. I think there are ways to communicate things to people without doing it in some of the ways that were done," Dingell said.

Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday night from the Oval Office and said he planned to serve out the rest of his term.

"Will the press ever stop criticizing? And when are we going to start doing a little more on Donald Trump? I think it was a very poignant evening. He talked about what was ahead, what we needed to do, why he was doing it, and here we are," Dingell continued.

"I think he laid out very clearly what the future is. It‘s the difference between hope and hate, unity and division. And I hope everybody in America heard that I think he laid that out. He clearly passed the torch, clearly also, six more months of his presidency, a lot of work to be done. This isn‘t a goodbye yet, folks," Dingell said.

Biden praised Vice President Harris during his address and told voters that the election was up to the American people.

"In just a few months, the American people will choose the course of America’s future. I made my choice. I’ve made my views known," Biden said from the White House. "I would like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She is experienced, she is tough, she is capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country."

Biden quickly endorsed Harris after he announced he was dropping out of the race in a letter posted to social media.

"I decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It's the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There's also a time and place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now," Biden added.

The president also said he would be calling for "Supreme Court reform."

Following the debate, the president faced mounting pressure from prominent members of his party, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to drop out of the race.