Democratic House Majority Leader Hoyer admits inflation a 'huge problem'

Hoyer reacts to recession fears and record-setting inflation on 'Your World'

Coal is 'very damaging' to environment: Rep Hoyer Video

Coal is 'very damaging' to environment: Rep Hoyer

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sounds off on Germany's decision to use coal and criticizes what he calls 'short-term' energy sources on 'Your World.'

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer granted that record-high inflation is a "huge problem" Wednesday on "Your World."

BIDEN UNDER FIRE FOR HYPING FALLING GAS PRICES, WHILE INFLATION GROWS

REP. STENY HOYER: Inflation is a huge problem. It's a huge problem for Americans. Supply shortages - particularly in grocery stores - [are] a huge problem for Americans. We need to deal with that. We passed the food and fuel bill not too long ago. We passed the ocean shipping bill, which has to do with prices and supply lines. We passed the COMPETES bill. We're now hopefully going to get something on the chips done very soon. All of that deals with inflation. It deals with trying to get this economy to a place where we're not having a withdrawal. But again, we're at 3.6 unemployment. Very frankly, Neil, if this were a Republican president, I think people would be saying, "Boy, 3.6 unemployment."  

Inflation is a huge problem: Rep Hoyer Video
