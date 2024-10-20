Democratic governors pressed on why Trump and Harris are neck-and-neck in 'blue wall' states: 'Razor-thin'

ABC News' Martha Raddatz questioned three Democratic governors on Sunday about why Democrats have lost ground in states that were once considered "guaranteed" victories for the Democratic candidate.

"Look at the polls. I mean, just a couple of elections ago, this blue wall was almost guaranteed for Democrats. I know you’ve seen enthusiasm. I know you’re working hard, but the polls really aren’t showing it. Who did the Democrats lose over these years?" Raddatz asked.

The ABC News host sat down with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to discuss the state of the election in their home states, which are seen as must-win states for Harris. Trump won Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan in 2016 and was the first Republican presidential candidate to do so since 1992. However, President Biden won the three states back in 2020.

"I think if you even go back eight years, all three of our states went for Donald Trump, and then all three of us were elected and re-elected, and this is, I think, you don’t win a state like Michigan by 11 points without a lot of people coming over, Independents and Republicans, and that’s part of our missive. As we have been to Wisconsin and Michigan, and now here in Pennsylvania, there’s a seat at the table for everyone. We understand that there are Republicans out there who are lamenting that Donald Trump is their nominee. They’re not sure about our agenda. We’re making a seat at the table for them. We are not writing anyone off," Whitmer replied.

Raddatz pressed again, "It is razor-thin, and some of the averages, they see Trump making it."

"I know you’re saying you have faith in these voters and they understand what they saw in Donald Trump years ago, but the polls just aren’t showing it," Raddatz added.

Whitmer said she wasn't surprised by the close polls and argued, "we're not scared."

"We’re determined to make sure we do everything in our power to win this thing, and while this is going to be close, I would much rather be playing our hand than theirs. We’ve got a better candidate. We’ve got receipts on issues that matter to the American people, on the economy, individual rights, affordable housing, etc., and we’ve got a better ground game. We’re going to do the work," Whitmer said.

Raddatz asked Evers about why voters might still be undecided in this election.

"It is hard to believe that people are still undecided at this point. They know who Donald Trump is. They know what he has done. They saw the Biden administration, and many of them are not happy with it and tying Kamala Harris in there. So is this an election where it's not so much in this ground game going after the undecided but the unenthused?" Raddatz asked.

Evers said there's plenty of enthusiasm, and argued it did come down to undecided voters.

"There are people that frankly don’t follow this on a daily basis. There’s people that don’t follow the polls. There’s people that just don’t, you know, they go to work. They got kids at home. They do a good job with their kids, and they get up the next day. The polls look at a small number," Evers responded.