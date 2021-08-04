Democrat assemblyman slams Cuomo's defense against sexual harassment findings: 'Gaslighting at its best'

Democrat New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim spoke out against Governor Andrew Cuomo on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday, following the governor's response to the investigation into his alleged sexual harassment and retaliation against one of the accusers.

RON KIM: It’s gaslighting at its best. I want to acknowledge the 11 women who bravely stepped up at a time when our society and culture often do not believe in a woman. It is up to us as lawmakers to protect their voice and others who may not feel comfortable to step up and speak out against this executive. He broke the law. The top prosecutor in the state of New York had claimed that he broke federal and state laws. We have as a legislative body an ethical and legal duty to remove him from his position of power.

