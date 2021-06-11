Democrat policies designed to 'control' impoverished, 'keep them destitute': Rep Kat Cammack

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., who went from "homelessness to the House of Representatives" in less than 10 years said Friday that Republicans have ceded the narrative on the homeless crisis and the narcotics epidemic to Democrats, who themselves have squandered any ability to help the affected communities.

Cammack, who represents Gainesville, told "Fox News Primetime" that Republicans have long ignored the problem of homelessness, even as it ballooned during the coronavirus pandemic amid socioeconomic lockdowns that hit lower-income families hardest.

"Only in America can someone like me go from homeless to the House of Representatives in less than a decade. It’s pretty crazy," she said. "All these issues that have for a long time been dominated by the left’s narrative that people just need handouts rather than a hand-up. And that’s why I’m so passionate about telling the story."

Cammack, 33, who was born in Colorado, said that her family lost her cattle ranch due to a "big government program that legislators didn't even bother to read" before approving, which left her family homeless.

"We had the opportunity to pick ourselves up by our bootstraps and really work to claw back into that American dream that everyone should aspire to," she said.

"Republicans and conservatives have the best policies to really lift people out of poverty: Capitalism. When you talk about the beauty of capitalism and what it has done to lift people out of poverty all across the world that’s the story that never gets told."

Cammack condemned the hard left's belief in equity trumping equality – wherein equal outcomes are better than equal opportunities.

She said the Democrats' social programs are intended not to help people or lift them out of their socioeconomic predicament, but instead to "control [them] and keep them destitute."

"That is why it is so important that conservatives get engaged and involved in these issues that we have allowed the let to dominate on. I’m telling you when we invest locally in communities and we actually give people a hand up rather than a handout, we’re going to see some of the best innovative ideas come to light."