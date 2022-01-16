Democrats will use election overhaul legislation to 'cheat' in future elections: Sen. Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. scolded the "anti-democracy" party for their controversial voting rights bill on Sunday, calling the legislation a political ploy to help Democrats "cheat" in future elections.

"It is just about Democrats winning elections," Scott told host Trey Gowdy during an appearance on "Sunday Night in America."

"If you look at the Democrat Party now, they are the ones that are anti-democracy, they talk about packing the Supreme Court. They don’t want you to show your I.D. to vote…and by the way, your signatures don’t have to match if you use mail-in voting, and we’ll have ballot harvesting….and the unmonitored ballot boxes that is good, because that could help us cheat," he said. "What the Democrat Party is they are the anti-democracy party. That’s what they’ve become."

SENATE FILIBUSTER FIGHT: HERE'S WHAT'S IN BIDEN'S VOTING BILLS AT THE CENTER OF THE DEBATE

The federal bills, if passed, would allow for same-day voter registration, establish Election Day as a national holiday and expand mail-in voting. Democrats say the two bills are urgent in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol to stop President Biden's election certification, former President Trump's continued false claims he won the 2020 election, and " voter suppression " laws in GOP-led states.

Republicans, however, say the proposed laws amount to a radical federal takeover of local elections and have warned ending the filibuster would amount to a shutdown of the Senate.

Scott praised his colleagues Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., for opposing the elimination of the filibuster, which allows Republicans to use the legislative process to keep the sweeping election overhaul bills from making it across the finish line.

"Thank God there are some people that will show up, and say we believe in minority rights and bipartisanship," Scott said. "They will make sure [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer does not get his way and Joe Biden doesn’t get his way right now."

As for the upcoming midterm elections, Scott said he thinks Republicans will not have a hard time reclaiming the House and the Senate.

"I think we’ll take the House, and we’re gonna take the Senate," he said. "Joe Biden is cratering, looking at what you list, border, killing Keystone pipeline, inflation, the withdrawal of Afghanistan debacle, defunding police. Not letting parents be involved in schools, they are unpopular," he said.

"We’ll have a great 2022, and make sure we stop the crazy stuff," Scott added. "We’ll win in ‘22 and ’24 and change the direction of the nation for the better."