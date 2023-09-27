Dem who thought Guam would capsize from too many people mocked for dismissing migrants pouring over the border

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., was blasted on social media for insisting that reporters who say there is a crisis at the southern border haven’t spoken to "the right people."

The state of America’s southern border has reached a fever pitch in recent weeks as record numbers of illegal immigrants flow into the United States. FOX News Channel correspondent Hillary Vaughn asked Democrats for their comments on the migrant crisis.; her interaction with Johnson, in particular, was widely shared on social media.

"People are breaking the rules - paying a criminal organization to do so - to get to the front of the line, does that concern you?" she asked Johnson.

Johnson replied by asking the reporter, "Have you ever been to the border before to see what’s happening?"

After she replied that she has indeed spent "a lot of time at the border," Johnson tried to contest the premise of her question.

"You didn’t talk with the right people, apparently," Johnson argued. "Because your information, your question is based on, you know, your questions are kinda off base."

Many conservative commentators shared the clip on social media and slammed the politician for his appeared lack of knowledge on the issue.

"Time for some buses to go to Hank Johnson’s district in Atlanta: Georgia’s fourth congressional district," journalist Miranda Devine wrote, referring to how many Democrats have changed their tune on immigration after illegal immigrants were bused to their regions.

Many commentators questioned Johnson’s judgment by recalling a 2010 House Armed Services Committee hearing where he voiced his concern that the U.S. territory of Guam could "capsize" if too many people were on the island.

"What???? The folks Hank Johnson talks to have led him to believe Guam may tip over," conservative communicator Steve Guest wrote.

"Keep in mind that this very same Hank Johnson once grilled a senior military leader about putting too many Marines on Guam," retired US Army colonel James Hutton tweeted. "His worry? Too many Marines would cause the island to tip over."

"You'd think at least Johnson might be concerned that if too many people come to the U.S. illegally the country might capsize," Twitchy’s Doug Powers wrote.

FOX News contributor and attorney Leo James Terrell dubbed Johnson the "King of the Idiots!"

Hot Air associate editor Karen Townsend expressed her surprise at Johnson’s statement by using a similar phrase, "This idiot, though."

Along with Guam capsizing, Johnson has a long history of making wild statements, including comparing Jewish Israeli settlers to "termites" and saying parents confronting school boards launched a "coordinated attack" like January 6.

