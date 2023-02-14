Dem oppo researcher slams DeSantis for wearing 'high-heeled boots': 'They're called cowboy boots'

American Bridge president and Democratic opposition researcher Pat Dennis was ridiculed after claiming that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., wears "high-heeled boots" to make himself appear taller at events.

Dennis made his initial claim in a tweet on Monday suggesting that it could be used as an attack against DeSantis should he run for president in 2024.

"Ron DeSantis consistently wears high-heeled boots in order to appear taller," Dennis tweeted with photos of DeSantis, "Rubio also did this, famously, and it became a major line of attack against him in the 2016 primary. Silly? Sorry buddy, this is the game as it is played."

Several Twitter users pounced on the tweet noting that the shoes DeSantis were wearing in the images appeared to be cowboy boots.

"Tell me you’ve never seen cowboy boots without telling me. Touch some grass," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock joked.

Townhall.com columnist Brad Slager also joked, "When does the impeachment begin, Pat? Calling basic Durangos ‘high-heeled boots’ is possibly the ultimate ‘go touch grass’ moment."

"City boy doesn't understand Southern style. News at 11," reporter Jim Stinson tweeted.

Townhall.com senior columnist Kurt Schlichter reported, "Local Democrat discovers cowboy boots."

"Those are extremely normal boots. You should consider visiting Texas sometime, or anywhere in the South. Or just watch a western movie. Something with Clint Eastwood. IDK," author Jennifer Greenberg wrote.

"Dems absolutely want Trump to get the nomination. They have learned nothing," Substack writer Jim Treacher commented.

Dennis pushed back against criticism for his tweets in several follow-up replies.

"[D]eeply funny to me how upsetting this tweet has been for consultants in particular," Dennis wrote to one user.

Another user joked, "While we're talking about weird guys, I ran across someone yesterday who thought these were called ‘high-heeled boots’" while posting a photo of cowboy boots.

"[S]orry should've said high heeled boots for yale grads who want to seem folksy," Dennis responded.

Dennis posted multiple other tweets on Monday attacking DeSantis as too "weird" and "offputting" be considered a presidential candidate.

"Six months from now, everyone will take this as having been obvious all along: Ron DeSantis is too weird and offputting to be a good candidate for president," Dennis wrote, using the video of DeSantis telling students to take off their masks during a press event.

He followed, "the idea that someone who wears a ‘top gov’ helmet unironically won't be bullied away from national power -- even taking trump out of the equation -- is absurd and a complete misunderstanding of republican politics."

In more tweets on Tuesday, he reiterated the same attacks against DeSantis.

"Ron desantis is too weird and off-putting to get himself elected president," Dennis wrote. "Reminder of the time that Ron's campaign put out a video to say he was endorsed by god."

He also retweeted his past attack adding, "This, the ‘top gov’ helmet video where he cosplayed a pilot, etc. Dude thinks he's got a campaign operation..."

Though DeSantis has been considered a possible frontrunner in a potential 2024 presidential election, he has yet to announce any presidential campaign.