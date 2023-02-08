Dem lawmaker claims NY Post's Hunter Biden story is ‘100% false' during committee hearing on tech censorship

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., claimed during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday that the story of Hunter Biden introducing his father, Joe Biden, to a Burisma advisor when he was vice-president was "100% false."

The committee held a hearing about Big Tech’s censorship on the bombshell New York Post story about emails found on Hunter's laptop. .

Goldman, who gained fame as a lawyer during the first impeachment trial for former President Trump, took issue with the story that was released shortly before the 2020 election.

"’Hunter Biden introduced his father to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company,’" Goldman read, before commenting, "That is false. 100% false."

Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., asked, "Is the gentleman sure about that?"

"Yes, in fact, I am sure about that," Goldman responded. "And as the lead counsel in the first impeachment investigation, we proved that he was actually fired because he was not prosecuting corruption, not that he was fired because he was prosecuting corruption."

Comer interjected, "Corruption of the president’s son’s company?"

"The fact that Joe Biden fired—consistent with U.S. policy in every single European country—the prosecutor general in Ukraine, because he did not prosecute corruption—including at companies like Burisma—has been proven over and over and over," Goldman said. "If you want to know who actually prosecuted Burisma, Chairman Comer, you should talk to the British authorities because they were the ones who were prosecuting Burisma, and they couldn’t get any cooperation from the Ukrainian prosecutor general. So that’s why he was fired."

The Post's story reported how Hunter Biden introduced his father, who was vice president at the time, to a top executive at Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. Hunter was hired by Burisma as an advisor with a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month. The meeting reportedly occurred less than a year before the vice president pressured Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company. Biden insisted that U.S. policy at the time wanted the removal of the prosecutor over corruption concerns.

During an event at the Council of Foreign Relations in 2018, Joe Biden bragged about getting the prosecutor removed.

"I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’" Biden recalled telling the Ukrainian President at the time. "Well, son of a bitch, he got fired."

Critics have alleged that Joe Biden used his influence and authority to improperly help his son's business dealings.

When the New York Post first published the story, many media outlets and Democrats dismissed it as being Russian information. However, in the years after, other news outlets like Politico, Washington Post, and the New York Times have confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop.