Media begins to embrace rolling back COVID restrictions as Dem governors lift school mask mandates

Throughout the pandemic, the liberal media championed Democrat policies on COVID restrictions and demonized any Republican who erred on the side of freedom. But with recent announcements made by Democratic governors of plans of lifting restrictions, particularly mask mandates in schools, news organizations are now embracing a return to normal.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy revealed on Monday that he will lift school mask mandates for all students and staff on March 7 as COVID cases continue to drop. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced an even shorter timeline, lifting school mask mandates on Feb. 28. Meanwhile, Delaware Gov. John Carney and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will lift their mandates on schools March 31.

CNN MEDICAL ANALYST SUPPORTS DEMOCRAT-LED STATES DROPPING SCHOOL MASK MANDATES: ‘THE SCIENCE HAS CHANGED’

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell kicked off her newscast Monday evening declared the moves by the Democratic governors a "first glimmer of hope in what could be life after the pandemic."

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen was quick to praise the rolling back of restrictions.

"There was, and is, a time and place for pandemic restrictions. But when they were put in, it was always with the understanding that they would be removed as soon as we can. And, in this case, circumstances have changed. Case counts are declining. Also, the science has changed," Wen told CNN anchor John Berman on Monday. "The responsibility should shift from a government mandate imposed from the state or the local district of the school … it should shift to an individual responsibility by the family, who can still decide that their child can wear a mask if needed."

The Washington Post editorial board offered a "goodbye" to the Omicron variant, calling for the "right way" to open up the country.

"Tempers are frayed, face masks annoying and patience short, but the trick of downhill is to avoid reckless abandon," the Post wrote Monday.

The editorial pointed to ongoing vaccinations and maintaining stockpiles of COVID tests, antivirals and masks as part of the strategy to return to normal as well as urging jurisdictions to "heed local conditions, such as the test positivity rate and cases per capita when deciding whether to lift restrictions such as masks."

CNN, WASHINGTON POST USE REPUBLICAN ‘SEIZE’ NARRATIVE ON STACEY ABRAMS MASKLESS PHOTO

New York Times senior writer David Leonhardt said the declarations from the Democratic governors are "a sign that more Americans — and not just Republicans — are ready to move to a new phase of the pandemic."

"The evidence suggests that the benefits of mandated school masking are modest and that the costs are meaningful for some children, particularly after two years of pandemic life," Leonhardt wrote on Tuesday. "This combination suggests that the removal of statewide mandates will probably do more good than harm, given that COIVID cases are now plummeting."

The wave of announcements from blue governors is suspect among critics as they came after a blue wave of blunders of high-profile Democrats, who were seen maskless despite the various mandates that are in place, most prominently Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Reps. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Jamaal Bowman D-N.Y.

That followed a trio of California Democrats, Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed posing for pictures with Magic Johnson at the NFL’s NFC championship game last month.