'Defund the police' advocates playing 'bait-and-switch game' to push narrative, civil rights activist says

Woodson Center founder and President Dr. Bob Woodson called out "defund the police" advocates for using "bait-and-switch" tactics to push their anti-police narrative as protesters seek reform following the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. Woodson joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss the nationwide debate over policing and why victims should play a "prominent role" in community solutions.

TYRE NICHOLS' MOTHER URGES PEACEFUL PROTEST: ‘I DON’T WANT US BURNING UP OUR CITIES'

BOB WOODSON: None of the leaders who are advocating defund the police live in situations where there is high crime. So it's a bait-and-switch game. They use… as bait the police action and the switch comes when resources come. They don't go into those communities to improve relations with the police. It goes to those who are preaching anger… You can't do anything positive by attacking the police... so we need to let the people who are suffering the problem play a prominent role in the solutions, and we have them at the Woodson Center. Violence free-zone, we've gone into a gang-infested community where there were 53 murders in a five square block area in two years. By harnessing the resources and their moral mentors, we were able to reduce it to zero for 12 years, so models exist about how to do this, we just need to pay attention and resource those units.