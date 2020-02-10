Dean Cain says NYC police attacks are encouraged by de Blasio's anti-police rhetoric

Actor and former reserve police officer Dean Cain said on Monday that the assassination attempts against New York City police officers over the weekend are due in part to anti-police rhetoric by Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Chris Cuomo.

“De Blasio and Cuomo are part of that problem,” Cain told “Outnumbered Overtime.”

“The rhetoric and the words coming out of [De Blasio’s] mouth have done nothing except for encouraging these sorts of attacks on police officers and it’s an absolute nightmare.”

Cain added that the mayor has no support among the NYPD's rank-and-file.

“I spoke to officers this morning and the morale is horrible and the feeling is terrible,” Cain said.

ERIC TRUMP ON ATTACKS ON NYC OFFICERS: BILL DE BLASIO DOESN'T STAND WITH POLICE

Police say a man, identified as Robert Williams, carried out two attacks on officers in the Bronx fewer than 12 hours apart. Williams was taken into custody on Sunday morning after unloading his 9mm handgun on officers at the 41st precinct, wounding a lieutenant in his upper left arm.

The weekend attacks come amid rising tensions between the city’s 34,000-member force and the de Blasio administration, which has implemented several measures that critics say are hostile to police.

De Blasio oversaw the end of the stop and frisk policy, which gave beat cops wide latitude to detain and search people for weapons, made the Big Apple a sanctuary city and has slated the Rikers Island jail for closure. In addition, new criminal justice reforms passed by state lawmakers have effectively ended cash bail for a wide variety of criminal suspects.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cain said that De Blasio has got to do a lot more to support police officers.

"Doing things like fixing that bail law is a start and doing things to support the police officers is a big part of that. Unfortunately, there is politics in all that rhetoric. De Blasio was running [for president] for a long time. He wasn’t paying attention to his own city. I’ve heard a lot of complaints about that.”

“It needs to change and he needs to change it,” Cain concluded.