De Blasio, Hannity battle over abortion issue: 'Do you support any restrictions?'

In a contentious interview Wednesday night on "Hannity," Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio affirmed that he supports a woman's right to choose, but when pressed by host Sean Hannity he refused to say whether he supported any abortion restrictions.

"Do you support any restrictions on abortion? It's a simple question," Hannity pressed.

"It's a simple answer. I believe in Roe v. Wade," the New York City mayor said, referring to the Supreme Court's 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

DE BLASIO, HANNITY JOKE ABOUT NYC MAYOR'S 'MEATLESS MONDAYS' PLAN: 'YOU REALLY ARE A THREAT TO SOCIETY'

Earlier, Hannity brought up a proposed Virginia law that would allow women to terminate a pregnancy up to the moment before birth.

Hannity continued to press de Blasio on the issue

"Do you support any restrictions until the baby's born?" Hannity asked.

"I believe it's a smokescreen because it doesn't happen in America. Women make this choice. It's a sacred choice," de Blasio said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Eight months into pregnancy, should a woman be allowed legally to have an abortion?" Hannity continued to ask.

"Again, I've told you I believe woman's right to choose. Period," de Blasio said, ending the discussion.