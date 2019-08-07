Expand / Collapse search
De Blasio, Hannity battle over abortion issue: 'Do you support any restrictions?'

By Victor Garcia | Fox News
Democratic presidential candidate and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses his position on abortion, the Green New Deal on 'Hannity.'

In a contentious interview Wednesday night on "Hannity," Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio affirmed that he supports a woman's right to choose, but when pressed by host Sean Hannity he refused to say whether he supported any abortion restrictions.

"Do you support any restrictions on abortion? It's a simple question," Hannity pressed.

"It's a simple answer. I believe in Roe v. Wade," the New York City mayor said, referring to the Supreme Court's 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Earlier, Hannity brought up a proposed Virginia law that would allow women to terminate a pregnancy up to the moment before birth.

Hannity continued to press de Blasio on the issue

"Do you support any restrictions until the baby's born?" Hannity asked.

"I believe it's a smokescreen because it doesn't happen in America. Women make this choice. It's a sacred choice," de Blasio said.

"Eight months into pregnancy, should a woman be allowed legally to have an abortion?" Hannity continued to ask.

"Again, I've told you I believe woman's right to choose. Period," de Blasio said, ending the discussion.