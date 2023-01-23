Expand / Collapse search
DC crime engulfs local news after city council voted to lower sentences for criminal conduct

The crime code rule changes reduce maximum sentences and eliminate nearly all minimum sentences

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
DC council should realize crime code revisions ‘not helping’ the city: Ted Williams

Fox News contributor Ted Williams responds to provisions in the Washington D.C. council crime code reforms.

Washington, D.C., saw a bleak start to the new year with violent crimes plastered across the front pages of local news after the city council voted to lessen sentences for some criminal conduct.

In a 12-1 vote, the D.C. Council voted last Tuesday to override Mayor Muriel Bowser's decision to veto a gigantic remodeling to the city's criminal code.  

The overhaul of the city's criminal code includes:

  • Reduced maximum sentences.
  • The elimination of nearly all mandatory minimum sentences.
  • Expanded rights to jury trials by those accused of misdemeanors.

Opponents of the new provisions have expressed concern over a rule allowing Washington inmates to ask for early release 20 years into their sentence, even those accused of violent crimes, including murder.

DC DEMOCRAT FIGHTS OWN PARTY OVER VIOLENT CRIME RESPONSE: 'TRULY PUZZLING'

Mayor Muriel Browser listens during a public safety briefing at the Marion S. Barry Jr. Building in Washington, D.C., on July 28, 2021.

Mayor Muriel Browser listens during a public safety briefing at the Marion S. Barry Jr. Building in Washington, D.C., on July 28, 2021. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, the top local stories in the Post all related to crime, including a man fatally shot at a metro station, another man shot in a building, two people found dead following a fire and a body was found just two blocks from the White House.

NBC4 News' top stories also included the recent local shootings and a story about a city police officer stabbed in the face.

ABC 7's top local stories included fentanyl overdoses, a call to hire more police officers to address a rise in illegally parked cars, a woman arrested after assaulting a police officer and a shooting.

Washington, D.C., already began the new year with a slew of serious crimes before the city council's decision.

WASHINGTON, D.C. MAN WHO HELPED PASS CRIMINAL CODE OVERHAUL SHOT AND KILLED

Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Washington police statistics show that compared to this time in 2022, thefts from cars are up 30%, and car thefts are up 113%. Robberies have increased by 57%, and overall property crimes, such as burglary and arson, have risen 42% over the same time last year.

A shooting outside the Navy Yard Metro station on Jan. 7 was one of six for the first week of the year, bringing first-week homicide numbers to twice that of the first week of 2021.

Carjackings in the city increased 46% in April 2022 versus the same time in 2021.

Homicides and severe assaults in 2022 dropped from 2021; however, juveniles were more likely to be victims of violent crimes than in years prior.

SWEEPING DC CRIMINAL CODE OVERHAUL PASSED BY COUNCILMEMBERS

The U.S. flag and the Washington Monument at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 20, 2022.

The U.S. flag and the Washington Monument at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 20, 2022. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Bowser vetoed the Revised Criminal Code Act earlier this month after the council, which lacks a single Republican member, voted unanimously to adopt it in November.

D.C. City Council's Tuesday decision sends the bill to Congress, where federal lawmakers will have 60 days to review it.

If enacted, the revisions will go into effect in 2025. 

 Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report. 

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.