David Webb: Democrats promised to govern, voters got impeachment instead

Fox Nation host David Webb called on American voters to ask themselves one question as Democrats argued in favor of impeaching President Trump during debates on the House floor on Wednesday.

"Are they working for you as they promised?" he said on his Fox Nation show "Reality Check," adding: "What are they actually doing in Washington, D.C., and with the remaining workdays in December?"

Webb observed that the Democratic campaign platform in the 2018 midterms did not include calls for impeachment. Though he acknowledged that Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib told supporters soon after she was sworn into Congress in January that she intended to "impeach the mother-----r.”

However, Webb pointed out, that was not the message from Democratic leadership.

"Democrats will lower health care costs and prescription drug prices for seniors and families across America," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged on Nov. 6, 2018, as it became clear that Democrats had won a majority in the House.

And just last week, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said: "As I said from the very beginning, we're going to focus on kitchen table pocketbook issues on behalf of the American people. That is exactly what we are doing."

"Well, you've heard it before, right?" Webb said. "The emphatic pleas, the promise on the campaign trail... It's the story of politics that Democratic candidates promise anything to get elected and run on platforms that will appeal to the voters and then disappoint them when they get to Washington, D.C."

"Think in terms of promises made and promises kept," he continued. "Democrats told the American voter in the midterm elections that they would run to govern."

Webb contended that Democrats did not live up to their own hype.

"What did you get from the Democrat promises? Collusion. Obstruction. Failure to govern. And now it's impeachment as they debate it on the Hill," he said.

In contrast, Webb said President Trump fulfilled the pledges he made.

"President Trump -- he made promises on the campaign trail. That's what politicians do and much to the chagrin of many Democrats, he's kept a lot of them," Webb said.

"The president, for instance, promised criminal justice reform. That happened with the passage of the First Step Act, and then he went a step further with Second Chance reform," he said, in reference to administration's initiatives to change federal sentencing laws, reduce recidivism and help those released from prisons.

Webb also cited the federal Opportunity Zones program, which aims to create thousands of economic recovery zones in impoverished areas -- Opportunity Zones -- as well as the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

