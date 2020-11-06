David Corn mocked for ending 4-year 'private act of mourning' by removing black tie amid Trump's 270 struggle

Mother Jones D.C. bureau chief David Corn was panned on social media after he revealed what he described as his "private act of mourning" during the Trump presidency.

President Trump is facing a tough road to 270 electoral votes as ballot counts in several battleground states continue to favor Joe Biden, prompting the Trump campaign to launch legal battles amid the tight margins.

Corn took to Twitter on Friday and proclaimed that for the past four years, he was apparently making a subtle fashion statement.

"When Trump was elected, I decided I’d only wear black ties. It was a personal and private act of mourning. I didn’t say anything about it. And almost no one noticed over these past four years," Corn wrote.

The MSNBC analyst then shared a photo he says he took "today" of him wearing a different colored tie.

Corn's tweet was widely mocked by critics.

"This tweet is art," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy reacted.

"You’re such an embarrassment, lol," journalist Michael Tracey tweeted.

"Below, I offer the most absurd self-centered faux-sorrowful blue-check tweet ever. It will never be equaled, much less surpassed. We can shut Twitter now," former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson declared.

"Next to Robert Mueller bobbleheads and MSNBC mugs, David's black tie collection gets a dedicated wing at the future Anti-Trump Resistance Memorial Museum. Just name your price, sir," Grayzone host Aaron Maté quipped.

"Thank you for your service sir," progressive commentator Kyle Kulinski told Corn.

