Dave Rubin: Charges against St. Louis couple would be 'indictment of the criminal justice system'

Talk show host Dave Rubin said on Tuesday that the St. Louis couple who brandished their firearms in front of protesters were “protecting their property,” a move necessary amid the destruction of cities during the protests over police brutality.

“The McCloskeys did not wake up that morning with the decision that they were going to go down there and hunt people down,” the host of “The Dave Rubin Show” told “Fox & Friends.”

“It was a private street and a gate was broken into.”

INVESTIGATION INTO ST. LOUIS COUPLE WHO DEFENDED THEIR HOME AGAINST PROTESTERS IS 'ABUSE OF POWER,' SAYS SEN. HAWLEY

Authorities in St. Louis executed a search warrant Friday evening at the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who made headlines last month when they took up arms to defend their home from protesters.

During the search, police seized the rifle that Mark McCloskey was shown holding during the June 28 incident, KSDK-TV of St. Louis reported, citing information from a source.

The couple claimed the pistol that Patricia McCloskey held during the June confrontation was already in the possession of their attorney, the station reported.

Rubin said Americans have witnessed the destruction property “over a month.” He raised a concern that there is a “major problem” that Americans may not be able to practice their Second Amendment right while there is a push to defund the police.

“Businesses being burned down and people being attacked on the streets, windows being broken and all sorts of stuff. They did what is their God-given right, which is protected by the Second Amendment in the United States, to protect their property,” Rubin said.

“They certainly didn’t shoot anybody. The idea that they could possibly be indicted. I mean that’s a far bigger indictment of the criminal justice system than it is of the McCloskeys. They’re American heroes.”