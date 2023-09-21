Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Dave Portnoy's phone call with Washington Post reporter goes viral as he calls out coming ‘hit piece’

Portnoy said that the Post canceled the call they scheduled with him for Thursday morning

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Dave Portnoy confronts WaPo reporter: 'I wasn't born yesterday!' Video

Dave Portnoy confronts WaPo reporter: 'I wasn't born yesterday!'

'Outnumbered' panelists weigh in after Barstool founder Dave Portnoy had a confrontational conversation with a Washington Post reporter about her 'hit piece.'

Barstool's Dave Portnoy went viral on Thursday after posting a video of a phone call with a Washington Post reporter about what he says is a coming "hit piece" on him. The article in question will apparently be about advertisers being associated with his One Bite Pizza Festival.

The post has generated over 29 million views as of Thursday afternoon. Portnoy posted the video on Wednesday afternoon. 

Portnoy asked about emails that the reporter allegedly sent to advertisers about the Pizzafest event. According to a screenshot Portnoy published on the Barstool website, the email says, "We are planning to write about the festival and how some of the sponsors and participants have drawn criticism by seeming to associate themselves with Dave Portnoy, who has a history of misogynistic comments and other problematic behavior." 

PORTNOY BLASTS NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER'S ‘HIT PIECE’: ‘NO INTEREST’ IN TELLING THE TRUTH 

Portnoy accused the Post of being a "wildly left-leaning publication" and repeatedly told the reporter, Emily Heil, that he would answer any questions she had. Heil told Portnoy that she had intended to reach out to him on Thursday morning. 

Dave Portnoy

David Portnoy of Barstool Sports hosts The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort on Saturday May 11, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Tom Briglia/ Getty Images) ((Photo by Tom Briglia/ Getty Images))

"You know, sometimes you have to say something like this is like, you know, it's sort of a reporting tactic," she said during the call. "When you want someone to respond, you kind of have to indicate that there might be something negative and then you get them to engage. That's all I was trying to do."

The email published on Bartsool's website also shows Heil's name. Heil and Tim Carman did not return FOX Digital's requests for comment.

"PS - I will say that maybe she isn’t awful as I first thought? Although I also sort of backed her into a corner where she had no alternative but to play ball with me.  I’ll record tomorrow’s convo as well and see how it goes," the blog post said.

However, Portnoy posted on Thursday and said the Washington Post canceled their phone call with him and asked to reschedule for 5PM. 

Dave Portnoy claps

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports is seen in attendance during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

BARSTOOL'S DAVE PORTNOY FUMES OVER FIRING OF STAFFER OVER RAP LYRIC SLUR: ‘I HATE THE DECISION’

"I said 10am or nothing, they refused. What could suddenly be more important than this? The article has to come out Friday. So they'd leave themselves a few hours before going to print?" he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Portnoy told the reporter that he didn't think the Post was going to give him a fair shake and said it seemed like the reporter was trying to "shame sponsors" of the Pizzafest event for being associated with him. 

The Washington Post building

The entrance to The Washington Post corporate building in Washington D.C. (ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

The reporter also said that the email Portnoy is referencing was the "most pointed" in an effort to get them to respond. 

The Washington Post and Portnoy did not respond to FOX News Digital's request for comment. Neither did Portnoy. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.