EDUCATION
Published

Database reveals Biden Department of Education’s ties to campaigns, unions and liberal think tanks

The database show more than twenty Department of Education political appointees previously worked on the Biden campaign

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
A database housing the resumes and other personnel information of members of the Biden administration reveals his Department of Education’s ties to unions, liberal think tanks, and his own campaign for president.

According to the resumes housed in America First Legal’s (AFL) "Woke Wagon" database, more than 20 Department of Education political appointees worked on the Biden administration, while many more worked for other Democratic candidates for president like Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris or Pete Buttigieg. 

The resumes in the database also show the department’s ties to liberal think tanks like the Center for American Progress, and teachers unions like the National Education Association. 

AMERICA FIRST LEGAL LAUNCHES ‘WOKE WAGON’ DATABASE TO REVEAL TIES OF BIDEN ADMIN OFFICIALS

Numerous officials at the Department of Education worked on Democratic presidential campaigns. 

Numerous officials at the Department of Education worked on Democratic presidential campaigns.  (Getty Images)

Andrew Block, an attorney with AFL, said the resumes in AFL’s database "indicate a real revolving door between academia, the dark money nonprofit world and the administration." 

"There is not a complete lack, but a pretty severe lack of real-world experience, private-sector experience," he told Fox News Digital. 

STEPHEN MILLER'S AMERICA FIRST LEGAL LOOKS TO DEAL ‘SIGNIFICANT BLOW’ TO ‘WOKE CULT’ IN YEAR AHEAD 

The Woke Wagon website provides a searchable database. 

The Woke Wagon website provides a searchable database.  (Screenshot/America First Legal)

Gene Hamilton, who is on the Board of Directors of AFL and served as counselor to the Attorney General at the Department of Justice during the Trump administration, said there has been a lack of scrutiny of the backgrounds of those appointed to political positions within the Department of Education. 

"The biggest takeaway I have… was noting these commonalities and threads of people who are, right now, in charge of policy at DOE, and really a lack of any kind of scrutiny to any of those connections, and the backgrounds of these individuals who are advancing policies which affect every child in America," he told Fox News Digital.

Gene Hamilton, who is on the Board of Directors of AFL, said there has been a lack of scrutiny of the backgrounds of those appointed to political positions within the Department of Education. 

Gene Hamilton, who is on the Board of Directors of AFL, said there has been a lack of scrutiny of the backgrounds of those appointed to political positions within the Department of Education.  (iStock)

Block also highlighted the number of appointees who had previously served on political campaigns for Biden’s opponents, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, noting those campaigns were positioned further to the left than Joe Biden. 

AFL’s "Woke Wagon" database includes the background information of Biden administration employees, in an effort to provide transparency and highlight what they say are the woke and radical ties of many of those working in the administration. The database is a public-facing, searchable trove of resumes and other personnel information. 

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kelsey.koberg@fox.com and on Twitter: @KelseyKoberg. 