UFC's Dana White unloads on New York Times reporter with profane rant

UFC President Dana White bashed The New York Times over a report that was critical of his organization's coronavirus safety guidelines, unleashing a profane rant declaring he doesn’t “give a f--k” what the paper reported.

New York Times sports business reporter Kevin Draper wrote a story Tuesday examining the UFC’s enforcement of coronavirus safety plans during the organization's pay-per-view event over the weekend. The story, “U.F.C.’s Coronavirus Plan Is Careful. Its Enforcement Has Been Spotty,” attacked White for ignoring guidelines by making contact with fighters.

The Times reporter also wrote that analyst Joe Rogan shook hands with a fighter inside the octagon, some UFC personnel didn’t wear masks and pointed out other things he said violated the “extensive health and safety protocols” that the organization had promised to follow.

White didn’t hold back when he was asked about Draper’s story during a press conference on Wednesday.

“F--k that guy. F--k that guy. You know what happened with that guy? That guy, who has never covered the sport ever before, was writing a story about [parent company] Endeavor… What do you think happened when this guy and this paper covered the UFC when they had never covered it before? What do you think happened? The f-----g story was huge,” White said. “They did killer traffic. Now they’re writing stories, three a week, and they’re posting live results I don’t give a s--t what that guy thinks, what he has to say or what he writes. Good for him.”

A reporter followed up, asking White if he’s concerned about the article.

“I don’t give a f--k,” White shot back. “Don’t give a f--k.”

Draper appeared to take the feedback in stride, quote-tweeting the video and writing: “Anyway, if you know anything I should know, email is in the bio.”

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.