Dana Perino on impeachment: Trump is like 'Pac-Man,' getting 'bigger and stronger'

The hosts of "The Five" dismissed Sunday's claim by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., that Democrats "proved" their case against the president in the Senate impeachment trial and he would not have done anything differently.

"Look, there's nothing that I can see that we could have done differently, because as the senators have already admitted, we've proved our case," Schiff said on CBS News' "Face The Nation."

"[Schiff] has to say that, but I'm sure he regrets it," co-host Jesse Watters said. "I mean, if they had done it properly and not started it out in a secret basement with no lawyers present, maybe they would have gone differently. Maybe they would have build a stronger case. Maybe they would have gone to a judge to compel witness testimony and maybe delivered.

"They could have argued in a more convincing fashion, but they wanted to do a rush job to fit a political calendar," Watters added. "They didn't really care about making a really strong constitutional case so they can continue to investigate the president."

Co-host Dana Perino called Trump's eventual acquittal a "loss" for Democrats and said it only emboldens the president.

"Acquittal is a loss," Perino said. "And then whoever wins in a fight like this gets to write the history."

"President Trump is like... 'Pac-Man,'" Perino said, comparing him to the popular video game character from the 1980s. "You go along, ding, ding, ding, and then you eat the fruit and you get bigger and stronger and you get another man, like, that's President Trump."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld predicted that Democrats will keep the proceedings "running," with congressional investigations becoming "as mundane as living next to an airport

"You know, we used to think planes were interesting," he said. "Now you just say 'It's another plane.'"