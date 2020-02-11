Dana Perino: Biden smart to leave town before expected New Hampshire primary 'clobbering'

Fox News host Dana Perino appeared on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday, where she applauded the Biden campaign's decision to head out of New Hampshire before what is expected to be a disappointing finish for the former vice president.

“He is expecting to get clobbered and he got clobbered in Iowa, so that’s not good,” Perino said.

Perino outlined how the former vice president could rebound after taking a blow from the New Hampshire primary loss.

“But I do think that his campaign that is trying to keep it going, they’re kind of smart to get him out of town today because even though it looks like he’s throwing in the towel, if he stayed, every question from the media will be ‘Are you going to quit?”

Perino went on to say, “And now he has a ready-made answer: ‘I’m not quitting. We’re on our way to South Carolina. Bernie can have his week. We’re going to live to fight another day.'” Perino added that the strategy may not work, but would be a “smart” move in terms of communications.

Perino’s comments came after the Biden campaign confirmed they are now canceling the candidate's originally scheduled appearance at a primary night party in Nashua, N.H., and will be in South Carolina instead. The New Hampshire party will go on as scheduled without him.

Nevada and South Carolina follow New Hampshire – which is an overwhelmingly white state – in the presidential nominating calendar. Biden’s campaign has long considered Nevada and South Carolina – with their far more diverse electorates – much friendlier ground for the former vice president.

Biden, who limped into New Hampshire after a lackluster fourth-place finish in last week’s Iowa caucuses, said Monday night to his supporters: “Stick with me 24 hours and we’re going to be just fine. We’re going to win this nomination.”

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, Madeleine Rivera contributed to this report.