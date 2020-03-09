Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

THE FIVE
Published

Dana Perino: If Hillary cared about Democratic race, 'you would not put out a documentary and a book'

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
Hillary Clinton slams Bernie Sanders, refuses to endorse Joe BidenVideo

Hillary Clinton slams Bernie Sanders, refuses to endorse Joe Biden

Controversy as Hillary Clinton returns to spotlight to promote new documentary; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.'

The Five” panelist Dana Perino called out 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Monday for using the media spotlight to criticize the current crop of Democratic candidates.

“If you really cared about the Democratic Party and you wanted them to have a primary that would be free of the past, you would not put out a documentary and a book and always try to be in the news about it,” Perino said.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS SANDERS WOULD NOT BE DEMS STRONGEST CANDIDATE TO BEAT TRUMP

Clinton, who lost the 2016 general election to Trump, appeared on CNN's “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” over the weekend and said of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders: "I do not think he's our strongest nominee against Donald Trump.” However, she stopped short of throwing her endorsement behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Perino said that Biden is much more popular than Clinton was at this point in the 2016 primary.

“He could pull together a coalition that is not only maybe as broad as Hillary Clinton’s," Perino said, "but actually voters are turning out to actually vote for him."

Fox News Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.