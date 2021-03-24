Dana Loesch slams media handling of Atlanta, Boulder mass shootings: 'They’re tied to an ideology'

Conservative radio personality Dana Loesch will continue to offer an alternative to liberal viewpoints after signing a deal to remain with Radio America, and recent events will give the outspoken host plenty to talk about.

"There is no free press because they’re not behaving like a free press, they’re tied to an ideology," Loesch told Fox News.

DANA LOESCH INKS NEW RADIO DEAL, HOPES TO HELP ‘FILL THE VOID’ LEFT BY RUSH LIMBAUGH

Loesch, a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, agreed to a new three-year deal which will keep "The Dana Show" in the coveted timeslot that used to compete with late conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh.

The news was revealed on Tuesday morning, but instead of celebrating, Loesch was on Twitter watching people jump to conclusions about the race of the suspect in the horrific mass shooting in Boulder, Colo.

"That was bizarre yesterday," Loesch said. "There were verified journalists ... these people were out there opining on the race of this suspected murderer. They’re out there obsessed with the race of this murderer before we even knew anything about this guy."

Police later identified the suspect on Tuesday as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old Syrian-born resident of Arvada, Colo. He has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, but he was not the "White" man many liberals assumed.

"All we had was this shirtless dude with blood running down his leg, and from this blurry image, all of these blue checks decided to assume this guy’s race and run with that, as if that was the most pressing details about this story, which is just mind-boggling to me, and still is, because they all spent half the day yesterday and this morning trying to excuse it," Loesch said. "I think it speaks to their bigotry more than the bigotry that they all just assume of the rest of America, because this shouldn’t even be an important detail."

Loesch noted the shooting in Boulder marked the second time this month liberals jumped to conclusions following a mass shooting, as many assumed the Atlanta massacre was a race-based hate crime before any evidence was revealed.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOST JOY BEHAR BLAMES TRUMP’S RHETORIC FOR ATLANTA SHOOTINGS, DISMISSES SEX ADDICTION AS MOTIVE

"I guess these blue checks that are sitting up ensconced in their office in New York know more than the actual investigators on the ground," she said, adding two white women were killed in addition to the six Asian women that caused many to assume it was a hate crime.

"I guess their deaths don’t count if it doesn’t push forward a media narrative," Loesch said. "That’s not about reporting, at that point you’re just a propaganda pact. That has nothing to do with reporting and you’re betraying the purpose of a free press."

Loesch feels the media "want everyone to hate each other" and coverage of the recent mass shootings is the latest evidence.

"I don’t know what else to conclude after watching this behavior that these people demonstrated after not one, but two tragedies," she said. "Before people were even identified and families were notified they were absolutely certain that Robert Byrd had come back from the dead and was reigning terror on everyone in Atlanta and Boulder."

She is frustrated and saddened by the recent events and believes the media’s reaction will further erode American’s trust in journalism.

"They don’t trust the people that they see on television, they don’t trust a lot of the bylines that they read anymore, and if anybody is to blame for this, it is the so-called free press itself," Loesch said.

While Loesch is a critic of the mainstream media, her radio show is available in 200 markets and she’s among the most prominent voices in conservative media.

LIBERAL MEDIA NEED TO WAIT FOR FACTS BEFORE BLAMING ATLANTA SHOOTINGS ON TRUMP AND RACISM, CRITICS SAY

With her contract extension signed, "The Dana Show" will continue to air from 12-3 p.m. ET, and Loesch hopes to be a home for longtime listeners of "The Rush Limbaugh Show" after its namesake host died last month after a battle with lung cancer.

Loesch doesn’t plan on doing anything specific to help attract Limbaugh’s massive audience, but she admits the legendary broadcaster helped mold her on-air persona.

Loesch typically listened to sports, not politics, growing up and the Missouri native singled out legendary St. Louis Cardinals announcer Jack Buck as someone she would seek out. Since Limbaugh and Buck were both on KMOX, Loesch often found herself catching bits and pieces of the conservative talk icon.

"I was raised by a family of Democrats," she said. "Rush Limbaugh was the only Republican that I ‘knew.’"

Loesch’s liberal family felt Limbaugh was "wrong on everything" but she eventually grew to enjoy him and ultimately appreciated that his esthetics reminded her of Johnny Carson and Carol Burnett.

LIBERALS BLAME TRUMP, REPUBLICANS AND RACISM FOR ATLANTA SHOOTINGS, BEFORE POLICE DETERMINE MOTIVE

"As I got older, and I went to college and grew up and I guess opened my mind and got educated, I realized when I would hear him, I would think ‘Oh wow, he’s actually right, he’s correct here,’" Loesch said. "I think, stylistically, he was always this happy warrior. He didn’t do angry radio, he did bits. It had a bit of a late-night feel and I love late-night TV. The old school late night TV."

Loesch said Limbaugh understood that "humor is very disarming" and he often used the tactic of comedy to his advantage when discussing otherwise serious political and social issues.

"If you can at least get people to chuckle about something, then you might get them to tune in for longer and listen to some of the other stuff that’s being said," she said. "That was a style point that really influences me very heavily."

Loesch also tried to emulate the way Limbaugh would easily weave together different stories and topics.

RUSH LIMBAUGH, CONSERVATIVE TALK RADIO PIONEER, DEAD AT 70

"Style-wise there was no better broadcaster, right or left, that was able to do what he did. He was so good at it, he invented an entire industry from which we all feed our families," she said. "Not many people can say that they’ve done that. It’s very difficult to replace that, or recreate that."

Loesch’s new contract was seen as a chance to fill the void left by Limbaugh, but she doesn’t plan on doing anything differently. Loesch plans to continue being herself on air, as she has been since her show launched in 2014.

"[Nobody] is going to be the exact same thing that he was in that time slot, which is why I never tried," she said. "I think when people try, it’s obvious, and so I’m just me. I’m from southern Missouri, also, but I’m just me and I’ve always been kind of goofy and irreverent anyway, and despite stereotypes or popular progressive opinion, I’m not really an angry person."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.