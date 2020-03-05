Dana Loesch 'sick and tired' of the left getting a 'free pass' for reckless rhetoric

Following Sen. Chuck Schumer appearing to threaten President Trump's Supreme Court Justice appointees at an abortion rally, national radio host Dana Loesch said on Thursday that it's “inexcusable.”

“I’m sick and tired of progressives getting a pass on their rhetoric,” Loesch told “Fox & Friends.”

Loesch said that the left’s rhetoric is “driving polarization of America.” Loesch said that the left had told voters that they would “die” if “net neutrality” or left-leaning “health care” does not pass.

Loesch also pointed out that the left does not abide by their own rules.

“It has been Democrats that have accused Republicans and conservatives, myself included, of things that they themselves are the ones doing. So, I hope that censure happens and I hope an apology happens but they don’t have the grace to do it.”

ANDY MCCARTHY RIPS SCHUMER FOR SUPREME COURT COMMENTS: 'A BRAZEN THREAT' TO AGITATE A MOB

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called out Schumer on the Senate floor Thursday morning.

“There is nothing to call this except a threat,” McConnell said.

The Democratic New York senator made the statement during an abortion rights rally hosted by the Center for Reproductive Rights as the court was hearing arguments in a case over an abortion-related Louisiana law.

After McConnell's remarks, Schumer took to the floor and began by claiming that McConnell made a "glaring omission" by not mentioning that Schumer was speaking regarding a Supreme Court case that could impact women's ability to get an abortion. He then admitted that he chose the wrong words to convey his message.

"Now, I should not have used the words I used," Schumer said. "They didn't come out the way I intended to."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Loesch said that it’s time to hold the left accountable.

“They’re not even following their own rhetorical rules,” Loesch said.