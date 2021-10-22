Sen. Dan Sullivan says Taiwan is 'frontline of tyranny vs. freedom,' calls Biden's actions 'weak'

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Friday that Taiwan is the "frontline of tyranny versus freedom," and called President Biden's actions, regarding his proposed military defense budget, "weak."

BIDEN PLEDGES TO DEFEND TAIWAN IF CHINA ATTACKS

DAN SULLIVAN: Taiwan is not some peripheral sideshow in great power competition. To me, it is the frontline of tyranny versus freedom. And it's in some ways similar to like West Berlin during the height of the Cold War against the Soviet Union in the last century. So what we have in our country is a history of commitment and resolve with regard to Taiwan…

But what the president, he's saying things that are important. But what he's doing in terms of actions is actually weak. Right now, the president is submitting a defense budget that would cut defense, that would shrink the US Navy. And to me, the actions of what we're doing in terms of keeping a strong military are much more important than the words. That's what the Chinese Communist Party look for, strength.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW