Dan Crenshaw blasts Hillary Clinton's 'appalling' claims on Russia: 'Shame on her'

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw criticized Hillary Clinton after she seemed to suggest President Trump encouraged Vladimir Putin's actions. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Crenshaw explained how the Trump administration pushed NATO countries to increase defense spending and worked to reduce reliance on Russian energy.

REP. DAN CRENSHAW: I can't believe she just said that. When you just played that clip, that's the first time I've heard it, and that's an appalling statement. That you're going to somehow place blame on the last administration. So let's talk about how Trump dealt with NATO and dealt with Russian aggression. He was the one who was constantly telling our NATO allies they had to increase their defense spending. He was the one telling our NATO allies, and Germany especially, 'stop relying on Russian oil and gas, this is removing leverage from you. Don't ask us to be protecting you when you're relying on them for energy. Rely on us for energy.'

But what does Germany do? They cancel import terminals. France cancels contracts with Texas LNG companies. So there's a long history of failures here, but it is not the Trump administration. And shame on her. She knows that. Shame on her for being so partisan right now when we all need to be united with our allies against Russia. That's what needs to be happening right now.

