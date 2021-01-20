Dan Crenshaw conflates New York Times to 'DNC mouthpiece'

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw conflated the New York Times to a "mouthpiece" for the Democratic National Committee in a Wednesday tweet.

His tweet came in response to a Times article and tweet criticizing outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "as the worst secretary of state in American history," according to "a number of officials and analysts."

"The 'worst Secretary of State in history' and his awful record negotiating peace in the Middle East. Yeah ok," the former Navy SEAL tweeted in reference to the Trump administration's peace deals between Israel and Arab countries including Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Crenshaw continued: "NYT needs to stop pretending it is anything other than a DNC mouthpiece. And not even a very good one."

The article linked in the Times' tweet says the Army veteran has been "spurned by many foreign allies, ridiculed by adversaries" and "disliked by a significant number of his own diplomats" as leader of the Trump administration’s "scorched-earth foreign policy."

It goes on to describe Pompeo's leadership role within the administration as "a designation that is far more tarnished abroad than it is with hard-core Republicans who care little about foreign policy in elections."

The Texas congressman went on to praise comments Pompeo made at a speech last week during which the secretary of state decried "woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms" as anti-American, sparking outrage among some left-leaning politicians and pundits on Tuesday.

Some foreign policy experts and political pundits have been critical of the Trump administration's tough and non-traditional negotiation tactics with China, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela.

The Center on Foreign Relations, an independent think tank, graded Trump's foreign policy in an April 2019 report, giving the president "B" grades for his efforts with China, North Korea, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Afghanistan, India and Venezuela, as well as "C" grades for his efforts with Iran and general "trade."

The CFR gave Trump "F" and "D" grades, however, for his efforts related to climate, European security, Russia, foreign policy "processes," "American values," "U.S. alliances and deterrence" and "policy implementation."

The report was published before the Trump administration negotiated a number of peace deals within the Middle East.