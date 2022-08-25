Dan Caldwell: This is another example of COVID being weaponized by the government to expand their power

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dan Caldwell discusses how the Biden administration has been weaponizing COVID to expand their power and how they justified the student loan handout program on "Hannity."

DAN CALDWELL: That's correct. As you pointed out, the intent of this law was to help reservists and National Guardsmen like yourself who had to walk away from their civilian jobs to deploy in support of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Many of them are taking pay cuts to do this. And so it was only fair that they received some student loan debt relief. However, there is a reference in the law to national emergencies, and the Biden administration is claiming that while COVID is a national emergency and therefore we have the power to do that.

But here's the thing, Pete. Just about a month and a half ago has justification to basically undo two immigration policies that President Trump put in place. The Biden administration said, well, there's not a COVID emergency anymore, so we don't need to have the Title 42 in place or the Remain in Mexico policy. I guess we really shouldn't be surprised by this at all. I mean, we've seen COVID be an emergency for one week and not enacted to serve political ends. But this is just yet again another example of COVID being weaponized by the government to expand their power.

