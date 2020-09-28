Dan Bongino gets emotional explaining tumor on neck as he awaits biopsy results
Bongino announced the health issue to his radio audience on Sept. 22
Fox News contributor Dan Bongino gave an update on his health on “Fox & Friends” Monday following a radiologist revealing a tumor on his neck last week.
“I get lipomas -- fatty tumors once in a while," Bongino said. "They’re benign, I’ve never had any issue with them at all and I noticed there was a lump on the left side of my neck about two weeks ago. I thought it was from grappling -- I had gotten choked out a couple of times, I didn’t think any of it so I went to get an MRI thinking it was a lipoma and when I rolled out of the machine, there is nothing worse than having a radiologist look at ya and I said ‘It’s a lipoma, right?' And he said ‘no, it is not a lipoma.'”
Bongino announced the health issue to his radio audience on Sept. 22, saying “There’s a strong likelihood that it is not cancerous.”
Bongino said that the radiologist discovered a 10 cm by 7 cm tumor in his neck.
“I don’t know what it is yet, but, specific thanks to Sean Hannity. I know the audience doesn’t get to see the personal side of him,” Bongino said.
Bongino went on to say, “I missed Tuesday's show that night. I never cancel on Sean, ever. I’m always on on Tuesday and when he found out, he called. He spent two hours on the phone and connected me to I think every doctor known to humankind that could help me out. Thanks to him, I got a biopsy and I’m hoping to get the results today and, obviously, hoping for the best.”