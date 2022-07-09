Dan Bongino on Supreme Court Justice 'harassment': Biden’s DOJ is a ‘cosmic level embarrassment’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Answering to whether Biden's Department of Justice takes harassment and threats against Supreme Court justices seriously, "Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino called the DOJ a "disgrace," and a "cosmic level embarrassment" under U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.

PRO-CHOICE PROTESTERS TARGET SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KAVANAUGH AT D.C. STEAKHOUSE: REPORT

DAN BONGINO: This Department of Justice is... To call it a disgrace, is a disgrace to the word disgrace. Merrick Garland is a cosmic level embarrassment. This guy, really, he makes Eric Holder look like Eliot Ness. This guy is a disgrace to humankind. He has the opportunity right now. Biden is not going to fire him, there's not a chance in hell Biden is going to fire him. The guy's got enough problems on his hands, but he hasn't fired Xaiver Becerra, no one even knows where this guy is at HHS.

He's not going to fire Garland. Garland could come out tomorrow and say, 'Listen, I work with, not for, the White House, okay? This is unacceptable. I am the attorney general for the United States, not for the White House. And I may not agree with their politics in a prior life,' whatever it may be, say it or not, 'but this is totally unacceptable. We are not going to allow this.' And you know what? I think the public would, ironically, it would actually help Biden's approval ratings. But he won't do it. It's incredible, he won't do it.

And so the answer is no, this man is a coward. And believe me, I don't throw that term around often. A guy like you knows that, Joey [Jones], you get called that, there's no better picture of bravery on this network than you. You get called that as a man, that's a tough thing. And I'm telling you, Merrick Garland is a coward with a capital 'C,' and I mean that.

