Dan Bongino: Russia, China ‘laughing’ at Biden being ‘distracted’ by Syria conflict

After U.S. forces in Northeast Syria faced Iranian missile attacks overnight and military tensions continue to rise, "Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday. He warned that two of America's biggest adversaries – Russia and China – want nothing more than President Biden to be distracted by this conflict, leaving American defense and oil supply vulnerable.

NEW IRANIAN ROCKET ATTACKS INJURE MORE U.S. FORCES IN SYRIA

DAN BONGINO: You know who's laughing right now? Putin. There is nothing Putin and Xi want more right now than the United States distracted in the Middle East. This is what they want. It serves two purposes: it keeps us militarily distracted and also enriches the petro states and fills their coffers with money we're sending overseas to buy petrochemicals we have right here. This is just national suicide, man. It's crazy how the Biden administration and the Dems want the butter-over-guns approach, but want to fight like it's a guns-over-butter approach. Again, this is like Bizarro Superman land. How does this make sense to anybody…

And for this, like, 'Oh, well, if we don't hit back, we're going to look weak.' I understand. [But] really? We're the world's biggest military by far. We're Brock Lesnar walking in a bar, right? You're going to go and fight every little sniveling idiot in a bar who gives you the side eye you don't need? What do we need to do that for? We're the United States of America, man. If we wanted to annihilate the globe tomorrow, God forbid we can do it like that. We don't need to stomp on ants all the time. This is crazy.