Dan Bongino rips media 'hacks' after Elon Musk exposed Twitter's shadow ban of his account

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino responded Friday to the latest Twitter files which revealed the company filtered the visibility of several conservative voices, including his account. On "Fox & Friends," Bongino called out liberal pundits who rejected his claims about Twitter's shadow bans for years.

TWITTER FILES FLASHBACK: JACK DORSEY TESTIFIED UNDER OATH TWITTER DOES NOT CENSOR, ‘SHADOW-BAN’ CONSERVATIVES

DAN BONGINO: The press completely lied about this. Now, they got this whole ‘oh, this is a big nothing burger. Twitter can do what they want.' That's not what they said. Go look at New York Mag and others and other media outlets and I'll show the receipts on my podcast today who insisted that there was no shadow banning going on at Twitter. You had Tom Nichols, the lefty hack who wrote the book ‘The Death of Expertise’ laughing off shadow banning like we were a bunch of idiots. When's the apology come for me? The answer is never. And you know why I'll never get an apology? Because this is what communists and fascists do. They believe in hierarchy and totalitarianism and the brutal exerting of power over others and subjugating them. They're not going to apologize for this. This is what they do. They relish authority and abuse of power. And they did it and they almost got away with it.