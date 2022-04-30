Expand / Collapse search
Dan Bongino warns the fight for free speech has just started, conservative censorship is 'all around us'

Wikipedia, Apple and Google all partake in censorship, he says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
'Unfiltered' host Dan Bongino reveals the real source of censorship and shares President Biden's report card.

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino revealed the "sub-players" of big tech censorship Saturday, saying it's not just "the Twitters, the Facebooks, the YouTubes" — there's more.

DAN BONGINO: Here are a few examples. First, what about Wikipedia? You really don't hear Wikipedia much, especially when it comes to the big tech censorship game. But don't doubt me on this. Wikipedia is becoming a powerful source for censorship and rewriting history, and they're just as influential in some cases as social media is.

FLASHBACK: WIKIPEDIA PAGE ON ‘MASS KILLINGS’ UNDER COMMUNIST REGIMES CONSIDERED FOR DELETION, PROMPTING BIAS ACCUSATIONS

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo.

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo. (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

Then there's the Apple App Store. You know about Apple, of course. But do you know about the App Store? Where you go to get apps? Well, one of the most powerful platforms online, the App Store, they have a monopoly over there, they can just about ban any content they want. Politics don't even need to be involved.

It's happening all around us. The App Store, Google Ad Network, Wikipedia. Google Ads is one of the most powerful, devastating tools the Left has to censor conservative voices. It's not all about Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. 

