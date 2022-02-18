Texas mom runs for judge seat, says COVID school mandates have 'turned educators into enforcers'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas mother of three explained to Fox News Friday why she is running on a "freedom to decide" platform for Dallas County judge.

"Because to not take a stand is taking a stand. I’ve had enough of government in my life and in my family. And so, I am an action-oriented person so I’m doing something about it," entrepreneur Lauren Davis told "Fox & Friends."

Davis said that her children have been treated differently than other children because they did not wear masks in school.

"They showed up on the first day of school in defiance of the unlawful mandates without a mask, and they were the only two out of 604 kids in the school. And the school in the district made our family a political enemy and treated my kids as though they were the virus themselves," Davis told host Ainsley Earhardt.

AUSTIN AND DALLAS SCHOOLS IMPLEMENT NEW MASK MANDATES, CONTRAVENING GOV. ABBOTT'S BAN

Austin, Dallas, and Houston defied Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order banning mask mandates by local governments and other entities.

Abbott lifted Texas's mask mandate in March 2021, then issued an executive order in May banning local governments from implementing their own mandates.

However, three of the largest school districts in Texas challenged the order by enforcing their own mask mandates.

The Dallas Independent School District, which serves more than 150,000 students, implemented new masking rules soon after Abbott's law came into effect.

Davis explained further that the coronavirus-induced mask mandates "turned teachers into enforcers."

"They took my daughter behind cones in P.E. class while the other kids played in front of her. And they took them and removed them from education and put them in the library. Built a box around them. My daughter in sixth grade had another fifth-grade boy tell her she deserves to die.

"These mandates have turned our educators into enforcers and it’s troubling and damaging for decades to come for our children.