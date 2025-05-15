Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Daily Show' co-host shocked most young male Trump voters he met were 'pretty kind'

Jordan Klepper described meeting the college-aged demographic that swung for Trump in 2024

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
"The Daily Show" co-host Jordan Klepper said Thursday he was a little surprised by the lack of "cruelty" he experienced when meeting with young, male Trump voters.

As part of his upcoming Comedy Central documentary "MAGA: The Next Generation," Klepper met with several college-aged men to understand the demographic that swung wildly in favor of President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. 

"I had such a cynical perspective of the youth walking into this thing," Klepper told Variety. "I expected to be confronted by a bunch of d--- — 22-year-olds who want to rail on trans people in sports and kick out all the immigrants. But the cruelty wasn’t there."

"The Daily Show" host Jordan Klepper

"Daily Show" co-host Jordan Klepper spoke to Variety about his upcoming documentary about Trump fans. (Screenshot/DailyShow)

Despite describing "dicey" experiences during Trump's first term, Klepper said most of the people he met were "pretty kind" and more interested in the excitement and celebrity surrounding Trump than politics itself.

"MAGA was suddenly framed by pundits in the manosphere as punk rock, as counterculture," Klepper said, adding, "[T]he algorithms on these social media sites lean toward the aggressive and the hyperbolic, and it’s shaping the conversation."

Based on his interactions, Klepper felt more confident that the "MAGA movement" could be dissolved politically once it no longer has the "attention and fame" behind it.

In the meantime, "The Daily Show" could be facing its own challenges in the near future as its parent company, Paramount, remains locked in a billion-dollar lawsuit with Trump after the latter accused CBS News of election interference in a "60 Minutes" interview. 

Jordan Klepper next to young man wearing a red MAGA hat

Klepper said young members of the "MAGA movement" seemed more interested in celebrity rather than policy. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images | Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The lawsuit has already resulted in longtime "60 Minutes" producer Bill Owens resigning in April.

Though Klepper insisted his show so far hasn’t been pressured by Paramount to make any changes, he remained uncertain if things would stay that way.

"The future is always a big question mark, industry-wise, administration-wise. Who knows if free speech will be legal six months from now?" Klepper said. "I can’t f---ing control any of that, so I’m going to enjoy what we have right now."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.