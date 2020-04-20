Dagen McDowell blasts Biden ad attacking Trump by reading ex-VP's own words

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Business host Dagen McDowell ripped Joe Biden on "The Five" Monday after his presidential campaign released a 90-second ad accusing President Trump of being weak on China and leaving America "unprepared" for the coronavirus pandemic.

"Joe Biden warned the nation in January that Trump had left us unprepared for a pandemic," the narrator claims, adding: "Trump rolled over for the Chinese."

McDowell said Biden is the one who has been weak on China and unhelpful with the pandemic, noting that the former vice president had accused Trump of "xenophobia" by limiting travel to the U.S. from the Asian nation in late January.

"Here is what Joe Biden said to remind the American people that day the travel ban was announced, January 31st," McDowell said. "'This is no time for Donald Trump's record of hysteria and xenophobia -- hysterical xenophobia -- and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science.'

"Well, it saved countless lives," she said.

"And it will take Joe Biden more than 90 days to explain what his son Hunter was up to in China, much less 90 seconds."

Co-host Jesse Watters chimed in, accusing Biden of being "softer" on China than "MyPillow" and added that Biden's criticism that Trump let tens of thousands of people back into the U.S. from China left out the fact that most of those were American citizens.

"OK, so you were against the travel ban, but now you are saying it is not tough enough because it allowed Americans to come home ... ?" Watters remarked. "He does not know what he is talking about, and everybody knows it."