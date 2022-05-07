Cybersecurity expert warns of reports CDC tracking COVID lockdown compliance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cybersecurity expert Morgan Wright cautioned reports that the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is tracking COVID lockdown compliance, saying having access to private data exposes the most personal details of our lives on Saturday's "Unfiltered."

MORGAN WRIGHT: The problem is, is the state of where we are with technology. Every application you put on your phone has this thing inside of it, usually called a software development kit. In those little SDKs are licenses that say, "Hey, if you use our app" — nobody ever reads the fine print — "We can now track information, your phone's address, location, date, time."

Here's my problem. Now, just back in March, a Virginia court, a federal judge ruled that the use of geofence warrants was unconstitutional. You could not just throw a broad perimeter around. I think this is going to have implications for what the CDC is doing. They're getting away by saying, "Well, we're buying private data." But that private data exposes the most personal details of our lives, where we go, what we do, who's hanging around the Supreme Court justices' house, you know, where do people go to dinner, where do I go shop at… I mean, this is more than just surveillance. This is overarching surveillance. This would make George Orwell happy to know that, hey, we've got a system in place to where we don't need to put a chip in your arm or a chip in your head. You just carry around a phone. We can track you wherever you go and by doing that, we can figure out what it is you're doing, because we get enough data, we can figure out, when you do these certain actions, this is what you're involved in.

