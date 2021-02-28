Cuomo staff accused of 'incessant bullying,' 'constant threats,' local TV reporter claims

A local New York journalist is speaking out about the apparent abuse she faced from the Cuomo administration as the Democratic governor is fighting to salvage his political career amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

"'You have a vendetta against him don't you!' That was the last time I allowed someone connected to Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration to harass and manipulate me," former News10 reporter Lindsay Nielsen wrote in a statement on Sunday. "It was during one of the many accusatory and threatening phone calls I received by his staff members that I realized this behavior was never going to stop. It was shortly thereafter that I decided to leave my job at News10."

"The late night phone calls from the administration, the constant threats to call my boss, the incessant bullying to try to get me to stop doing my job and reporting specific stories... it would never end. The tactics used were deliberate yet evasive. They skimmed the line of inappropriateness ever so delicately as to make you feel like they were acceptable," Nielsen wrote.

She continued, "I am writing this today to make sure that those involved in this behavior back then now know that not only was it not acceptable but that it was damaging. I applaud those who have come forward recently with reports of similar behavior by the same administration."

Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to her LinkedIn page, Nielsen left the Albany-based News10 in 2017 as an investigative reporter after joining the network back in 2012.

Nielsen also did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The New York governor is facing growing scandals that continue to plague his administration. Cuomo was hit with multiple accusations of sexual misconduct by former aides, sparking numerous calls for an independent investigation to look into the alleged misconduct.

The Cuomo administration is also being accused of covering up the state's COVID nursing home deaths following the Democrat's controversial policy that ordered COVID-positive patients into assisted living facilities in the early months of the pandemic.