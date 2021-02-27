Cuomo escaping media scrutiny represents a 'dereliction of duty,' Joe Concha says

Major news outlets were guilty of a "dereliction of duty" in failing to substantially cover New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s growing scandals, Joe Concha argued Friday night.

"Because there’s a ‘D’ next to Gov. Cuomo’s name, he gets a pass here by most of the media and particularly by CNN and that, by the way, means ‘disregard, nothing to see here," Concha told "Hannity" host Sean Hannity.

"And that is a dereliction of duty, Sean, because this is absolutely a huge national story," Concha added.

Concha -- a media columnist and Fox News contributor -- said the media's relative silence on allegations of sexual harassment and bullying against Cuomo, along with his coronavirus nursing home scandal, wasn’t "surprising."

"How else do you explain the bias-filled mission around a story that has so many layers, that has such legs to it, when every day there’s a new development that we’re learning about."

The governor has been on the defense recently over accusations his administration undercounted nursing home deaths during the pandemic and threatened a state Democrat who spoke out about it.

On Thursday, Cuomo’s office denied sexual harassment allegations from former aide Lindsey Boylan that included making inappropriate comments and an unwanted kiss.

CNN spent less than two minutes over 48 hours on the allegations after it broke this week.

The network had been completely silent about the claims for nearly 24 hours. The governor's brother, Chris Cuomo, is one of the network's top-rated hosts.

