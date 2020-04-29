CNN host Chris Cuomo’s coronavirus quarantine timeline scrutinized

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CNN host Chris Cuomo dug himself into a hole on Wednesday when he tried to combat a Twitter critic by claiming he was “past quarantine” on the date of a now-infamous altercation with a cyclist, which appears to have occurred days before he claimed he was first healthy enough to emerge from his basement, where he said he had been recovering.

Cuomo, the younger brother of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, bashed Vice President Mike Pence for not wearing a mask during a recent trip to the Mayo Clinic when a Twitter user responded, “Can we first talk for a minute about how you broke quarantine while having coronavirus?”

The critic was referencing a widely reported spat Cuomo has with a bicyclist on April 12. The CNN host quickly fired back, calling reports a "lie," but his response resulted in questions about the timeline of events.

“Sure - it is just a lie. I was past quarantine. Was never in public,” Cuomo wrote. “My fam was cursed at in our own backyard by a guy with an open case for allegedly biting a man’s hands. Those are facts ignored by trump grumps.”

The “Cuomo Prime Time” namesake said he was “past quarantine” on April 12, the day of the encounter with the bicyclist, but that same day his wife had blogged that he had a “100 fever in afternoon and evening.” The encounter also occurred at an unfinished construction site that Cuomo owns, miles from his posh Hamptons residence where he was quarantined.

Cuomo even told CNN viewers on April 13 that he couldn’t shake his fever.

Unfortunately, other members of Cuomo’s immediate family have said they tested positive for coronavirus following the April 12 incident.

Meanwhile, Cuomo now claims he was “past quarantine” on April 12, but over one week later he staged a dramatic “official reentry” into society after recovering from coronavirus. The video was labeled his “Brian Williams Iraq moment” after critics claimed he wasn’t being truthful because he had already admitted that the Easter Sunday altercation took place outside his second property.

Cuomo's so-called "emergence" was extensively mocked on social media and continued to raise eyebrows when his colleague, CNN's in-house media critic Brian Stelter, included the controversial video in his nightly media industry newsletter.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Critics rushed to Twitter as Cuomo’s latest claim further clouds his timeline:

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.