Cuccinelli calls VP Harris’ failure to visit border due to COVID ‘just one more smokescreen’

Vice President Kamala Harris says she will not be visiting the border due to "COVID issues" but former acting ICE director Ken Cuccinelli told "The Story with Martha MacCallum," that this is just another excuse from the administration.

In a press conference Monday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the vice president and explained to Fox News’ Peter Doocy that her focus is not on the border, but instead on "addressing the root causes in the Northern Triangle."

KEN CUCCINELLI: I think it’s just one more smokescreen. I think maybe it was just her answer off the top of her head but they are taking positive-testing illegal immigrants with no identification and putting them on public transportation – by which I mean transportation share with American citizens to send them all over the country. And, by the way, the federal government’s paying for it. So if there are COVID issues that they’re afflicting the American people with, or if they’re not so bad, why can’t she go visit?

This is just tangled in so many different ways. It’s really just a bad excuse. I mean, let’s just call it what it is, ok? It’s a bad excuse. It doesn’t fit. And especially part of the reason at the border we have COVID issues is they’re inviting in hundreds of thousands of people here illegally who are coming up in Petri dish-like conditions – in the back of trailers, they’re staying in stash houses with other people who they don’t know. Needless to say, precautions aren’t being taken. I mean, it’s just ridiculous on top of ridiculous unless she’s just concerned about her own safety.

